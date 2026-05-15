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Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Megastar’s Close eye on Theatres Issue

Published on May 15, 2026 by sankar

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Exclusive: Megastar’s Close eye on Theatres Issue

Chiranjeevi

The entire Telugu cinema is left in shock with the recent developments. The ongoing war between the exhibitors and producers reached all the corners of Tollywood. All the stars are watching the happenings. Megastar Chiranjeevi has kept a close watch on the issue. The issue may reach out Megastar as Ram Charan’s Peddi is the next big film releasing in the next few weeks. If the issue is not sorted out through meetings amicably, Chiranjeevi has to involve and settle the matter to ensure a smooth release for Peddi.

Chiranjeevi is very much prepared to meet the exhibitors and the producers separately and discuss what can be done to resolve the long pending percentage model to be introduced in single screens. All the single screens in Nizam will work on a percentage model and they denied working on the rental system in the coming days. The issue is turning bigger and the exchange of words between the leading distributor and a producer made the issue bigger. A series of meetings are planned to discuss the possibilities. The entire film industry is hoping that this issue gets settled soon. Else, Tollywood bigwigs like Megastar Chiranjeevi and others have to step in to clear all the hurdles.

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