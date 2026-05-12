An Interesting Assignment for Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh who was quite active across Tollywood circles has shifted her base completely to Hindi cinema. She is busy with a number of projects and the latest development says that she is roped in for a crucial role in the prestigious film Ramayana. Rakul Preet Singh will be essaying the role of Shurpanakha and the actress has joined the sets of the film recently. A look test was conducted by the makers and Rakul Preet Singh started filming for her part in Mumbai.

Kannada Superstar Yash who essays the role of Ravana has joined the sets of the film and a big sequence is being shot currently. While Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is seen as Sita. Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame is the director of this mythological epic and Namit Malhotra is the producer. The filming of the first part of Ramayana is completed and it releases during Diwali this year. The shoot of the second part is underway and it releases during Diwali 2027.