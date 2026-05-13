PM Modi Cuts Down Official Convoy, Pushes Austerity and Fuel Saving Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started leading by example after appealing to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt a more responsible lifestyle. In a significant move, the Prime Minister has reportedly reduced the size of his official convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam as part of a broader push towards austerity and energy conservation.

Official sources said the reduced convoy was deployed soon after Modi’s recent speech in Hyderabad, where he urged people to cut down unnecessary fuel usage and contribute towards protecting the country’s economic stability. Even with the smaller convoy, all mandatory security arrangements under Special Protection Group protocols were fully maintained.

Sources also revealed that the Prime Minister has instructed officials to gradually introduce electric vehicles into his convoy wherever possible. Importantly, the direction reportedly focuses on using available resources instead of making fresh vehicle purchases. The SPG has already begun implementing the changes while ensuring there is no compromise on security standards laid out under the Blue Book guidelines.

The message from the Prime Minister appears to be influencing the larger government machinery as well. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also reportedly reduced the size of his convoy to less than half in line with the fuel conservation appeal.

Officials across ministries and departments are now preparing for possible austerity measures in the coming weeks. Senior bureaucrats have indicated that departments are being asked to identify practical ways to reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary travel expenses.

The issue was also discussed during an informal meeting of ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to sources, the focus was on adopting sustainable practices within government operations without affecting efficiency or essential services.

The Prime Minister pointed to rising fuel prices and international uncertainties as major reasons behind the call for restraint. He urged people to use public transport whenever possible, prefer metro rail services in cities, practise carpooling and shift towards electric vehicles. He also encouraged citizens to reduce edible oil consumption to lower import dependence and appealed to farmers to gradually move towards natural farming practices with reduced use of chemical fertilisers.

Government officials believe these measures are aimed at preparing the country for potential economic pressures arising from global instability, especially tensions in West Asia and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

The Prime Minister’s decision to personally reduce his convoy is now being viewed as a symbolic but powerful message. Political observers say the move is designed to show that austerity measures are not meant only for ordinary citizens but are also being followed at the highest levels of government.

With departments expected to roll out their own fuel-saving plans soon, India may witness a wider shift towards cost-conscious governance and energy-efficient administration in the coming months.