OTT Releases for the Weekend

This weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the biggest hit of Indian cinema of 2026 is all set for streaming on Netflix. Thimmarajupalli TV is the only Telugu film that will stream this weekend. Here is the complete list of OTT options for this weekend:

May 12th:

Kaalidas 2 (Tamil): Prime Video, Sun Nxt, Simply South and AhaTamil

The Butcher’s Blade (English): Prime Video

ThePunisher: One Last Kill (English): Jio Hotstar

The Christophers (English): Prime Video

Faces Of Death (English): Prime Video

Hamlet (English): Prime Video

YES (English): Prime Video

May 13th:

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (Malayalam): Netflix

Off Campus (English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video

Between Father And Son (Spanish, English): Netflix

May 14th:

GOAT (English): Netflix

Soul Mate (Japanese, English, Hindi): Netflix

May 15th:

Thimmarajupalli TV (Telugu): Aha Video

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada): Netflix

Exam: The System Exposed (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video

Kartavya (Hindi): Netflix

Inspector Avinash: Season 2 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Jio Hotstar

Its Not Like That (English): Netflix

Driver’s Ed (English): Prime Video