OTT Releases for the Weekend

This weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the biggest hit of Indian cinema of 2026 is all set for streaming on Netflix. Thimmarajupalli TV is the only Telugu film that will stream this weekend. Here is the complete list of OTT options for this weekend:
May 12th:
Kaalidas 2 (Tamil): Prime Video, Sun Nxt, Simply South and AhaTamil
The Butcher’s Blade (English): Prime Video
ThePunisher: One Last Kill (English): Jio Hotstar
The Christophers (English): Prime Video
Faces Of Death (English): Prime Video
Hamlet (English): Prime Video
YES (English): Prime Video
May 13th:
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (Malayalam): Netflix
Off Campus (English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video
Between Father And Son (Spanish, English): Netflix
May 14th:
GOAT (English): Netflix
Soul Mate (Japanese, English, Hindi): Netflix
May 15th:
Thimmarajupalli TV (Telugu): Aha Video
Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada): Netflix
Exam: The System Exposed (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video
Kartavya (Hindi): Netflix
Inspector Avinash: Season 2 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Jio Hotstar
Its Not Like That (English): Netflix
Driver’s Ed (English): Prime Video