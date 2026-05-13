SM Manga Manga Single: Playful and Fun

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is making a stunning impression with his debut in the visually aesthetic drama, Srinivasa Mangapuram. Stepping up as the grandson of Superstar Krishna and the nephew of Mahesh Babu, he is carrying the massive legacy forward with his striking looks and commanding base voice. Creative director Ajay Bhupathi, who previously made an indelible mark with blockbusters like RX100 and Mangalavaaram, is presenting Jaya Krishna in a novelistic violent romance that has already caught everyone’s attention.

Following the sensational response to the first single, Alelle Alelle, the makers have released an addictive new song, Manga Manga. The track beautifully captures Jaya Krishna being gobsmacked by the beauty of Manga, played by Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. He playfully teases her, requesting to let him live in Tirupathi. The sparkling chemistry between Jaya Krishna and Rasha adds a fresh, vibrant color to the screen.

National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar has delivered a highly infectious earworm with fun percussion beats. Sung brilliantly by L V Revanth with catchy lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, the song is a delightful audio-visual treat. Featuring Mohan Babu in a prominent role, the film is produced by Gemini Kiran and presented by the legendary Ashwini Dutt. More details to be announced soon.