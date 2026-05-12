Aadi’s Next With Shambhala Makers, Haunting Thriller

Aadi Saikumar, who is enjoying the success of Shambhala, will be teaming up again with the same makers for yet another mysterious horror flick. Presented by Ugandhar Muni and bankrolled by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabimoju under Shining Pictures, the upcoming venture marks the directorial launch of Brunda Ravindar.

The announcement poster leaves a haunting first impression. Wrapped in layers of dried foliage and vibrant blossoms, Aadi’s partially obscured appearance evokes both beauty and dread. His intense stare dominates the poster, while the blood trickling from his forehead introduces a chilling undertone, suggesting a story drenched in darkness, mystery, and emotional turmoil.

The makers are aiming to create an entirely fresh theatrical experience that combines rooted storytelling with nerve-racking tension and emotionally charged conflicts. One of the film’s biggest highlights is expected to be its groundbreaking sound design. Music director Sricharan Pakala is said to be experimenting with unconventional sound structures and eerie acoustic detailing to create an intensely immersive horror environment.

The film’s other cast and crew details are awaited.