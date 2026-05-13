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Home > Movie News

New Date for Rajinikanth’s Jailer2?

Published on May 13, 2026 by swathy

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New Date for Rajinikanth’s Jailer2?

Unique Record for Rajinikanth's Jailer

The shoot of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has been concluded recently. The team is yet to make an official announcement on the film’s release but the speculations are that the film will have an August release this year. Recently, speculations started that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara is aiming for an August 15th release and this made it clear that Jailer 2 will not hit the screens during the Independence Day weekend. The other weekends are occupied with a number of releases in various languages.

As per the latest update, the team of Jailer 2 is considering a September 4th release for the film. As the film needs a comfortable release in all the languages, Jailer 2 team has decided to release the film on September 4th. Nelson Dilipkumar is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers. Ramya Krishna, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa will reprise their roles while SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist in Jailer 2. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in cameos in this action drama.

Previous SM Manga Manga Single: Playful and Fun
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