Nani’s The Paradise slams all baseless rumors

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated pan-India project, The Paradise, has been the subject of several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations over the past few days. Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film features a powerhouse cast including Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni. In an official note released today, the team clarified that the film was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the production is progressing exactly as intended to meet its massive expectations.

Addressing the specific gossip regarding the production, the makers revealed that over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully. They categorically stated that there has not been a single reshoot to date, nor will there be any reshoots planned for the future. Every stage of the film is being executed with the scale, precision, and conviction it was originally envisioned with, ensuring that the director’s creative vision remains uncompromised and on schedule.

The production house has requested everyone to rely only on updates issued through official channels and to be responsible with the narratives being carried forward. The team issued a stern warning that any false information being circulated regarding the film will be addressed directly by them from now on. #TheParadise is very much on track and is gearing up for a Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026.