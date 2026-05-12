Ram Charan’s Peddi to Face the Heat in Telugu States

The exhibitors of the Telugu states raised their voice against the rental system and they are demanding the producers to introduce the percentage system to single screens. While the demand started in Nizam, it has now reached the exhibitors of Andhra region. Today, the exhibitors of Nizam met and discussed the percentage system. They interacted with the media and announced strict implementation of the percentage system. Top distributor Shirish Reddy said that their demands are not to target any producer or any film and it is about the survival of the exhibition industry. Shirish said that all the exhibitors outside the Telugu states are enjoying the revenue through the percentage system but the Telugu films which reached pan-Indian stage are not making revenues in the Telugu states.

Ram Charan’s Peddi is the next big release and the film will face the heat of the percentage system. The exhibitors of Andhra region will meet on May 14th to discuss the percentage system implementation and announced the closing of theatres from May 29th if the demands are not met. The same is the case in Nizam. Ram Charan’s Peddi will face the heat of the exhibitors. The industry is struggling for success and Peddi is the next big release from Telugu cinema. Hope all the hurdles will be cleared before the release of Peddi which happens to be the most awaited Telugu film of the year.