AP Exhibitors heading for Theatre Closure?

The Nizam Exhibitors owning single screens announced a percentage model. They decided not to screen films on a rental basis. The discussions are going on and now the Exhibitors of AP are demanding a percentage model. A crucial meeting is scheduled to take place on May 14th to discuss about the percentage model. All the Exhibitors are asked to attend this crucial meeting.

If the talks are not positive, the Exhibitors of AP have decided to close the theatres starting from May 29th. If this happens, it would impact RamCharan’s upcoming film Peddi which is scheduled for June 4th release. The percentage model discussion has been going on in AP since months and the talks reached a crucial stage of discussion. More details awaited.