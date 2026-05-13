Top Producers’ Strong Counter for Exhibitors

After the Nizam exhibitors arranged a press conference yesterday, the active producers of Telugu cinema interacted with the media today and revealed the facts from their end.

“Even the producers and distributors are not happy. We have to sit, talk and take a call on the issue. There are several problems to be discussed. There should be a proper tracking system for single screens. The issues cannot be resolved in a single day” told the Active Producers.

“The issue has been going on since the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and a number of films got released. Now before the release of a big film, the issue is now popped up again and the issue has to be discussed. There are no big films from them, blackmailing like this is not fair” told Ravi Shankar.

S Naga Vamsi said that the producers and distributors too are in a struggling phase. “Theatres like Sreeramulu are closed and we have several films getting ready. At this time, blackmailing is not healthy for anyone. We can take new decisions after June or July. There are a lot of issues to get resolved. We are ready to discuss. A top distributor has invested in 300 multiplex screens and is talking about the issues of single screens. This is like a joke” told Vamsi.

Sahu Garapati questioned if the exhibitors are going against the government on ticket hikes. He asked the exhibitors not to blackmail the producers.

All the active producers revealed that they are ready to discuss and find a possible solution instead of heading for pressmeets.