Crazy Update: Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer launch on May 18

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan starrer Peddi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year, carrying massive hype across the country. Movie lovers have been eagerly waiting to watch the global star in this rustic, action-packed sports drama. The sheer scale and vision of the project have already generated huge anticipation among audiences everywhere. Chikiri Chikiri, Raa Raa Rai Rai songs have already become global chartbusters with glimpses of Ram Charan creating immaculate sensation.

Helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana and backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas on a never-seen-before scale, the movie boasts an incredible ensemble cast. Alongside the lead actor, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma. AR Rahman is scoring music for the film.

With expectations hitting the roof, the makers have planned to launch the official trailer on May 18th. The makers have further grew anticipation with Ram Charan setting out his journey in true villager style from 1960’s in the new poster. Looks like Buchi Babu is cooking some Pan World Sensation.

People have been waiting with bated breath to watch the movie, and the upcoming trailer is expected to multiply the current craze further. Promising a raw cinematic experience, the much-awaited Peddi is officially slated to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 4, 2026, in multiple languages.