Ravi Teja lines up Two New Projects

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has stepped out from his strict remuneration game and is working on a profit sharing model. He is shooting for Irumudi directed by Shiva Nirvana and the film is in the final stages of shoot. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this interesting attempt. The actor has lined up two new films and they will be announced very soon. Ravi Teja will work with Vivek Athreya in his next film which is a mass entertainer.

Mythri Movie Makers will produce this film too. Vivek Athreya pitched an idea for Balakrishna and got his nod. But the project is delayed because of the current commitments of Balakrishna. Vivek Athreya approached Ravi Teja and got his immediate nod. The shoot commences very soon. Ravi Teja will also work with Hashit Goli in his next film and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Both these shoots will happen on a parallel note.