Vishwambara Team considering a New Date?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming socio-fantasy attempt Vishwambara is delayed by months. The VFX work has delayed the film’s release and the makers are trying hard to close the digital deal of the film. A July release was on cards for the film but the makers are tight-lipped about the release date and the promotional plan. From the past two days, there are speculations that Vishwambara will release in two parts. The film’s director Vassishta slammed the rumors.

The latest update is that the makers are considering an August 15th release for Vishwambara. An official announcement will be made soon. There are no big releases during the Independence Day weekend for now and it would be a great opportunity for Vishwambara. UV Creations are the producers of this mega budget film. Chiranjeevi, Trisha are the lead actors. MM Keeravani composed the music and Hari Gowra is currently working on the background score of Vishwambara.