Weekend Box-office: Disastrous Run Continues

Summer 2026 has been disastrous for Telugu cinema like never before. Without a single film featuring a star, Tollywood is struggling badly. With a lot of small budget films releasing, the audience are not much interested in watching these films in theatres. Three films Godari Gattupaina, Razor and Sathi Leelavathi released on Friday during the second weekend of May. All the three films received poor response from the audience and the footfalls are below average.

Godari Gattupaina performed slightly better than the other releases but the film will end up as a disappointment. Razor and Sathi Leelavathi will not recover their digital expenses and shows were cancelled across the Telugu states due to the lack of audience. Ravi Babu played the lead role and he directed Razor. Lavanya Tripathi played the lead role in Sathi Leelavathi. With no other options left for the audience, they did not make it to the theatres to watch films. The summer heatwave and the impact of IPL are big on the footfalls during this summer.