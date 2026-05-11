Anil Sunkara to Back Sharwanand’s Film?

Charming Star Sharwanand started the year on a positive note with Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The actor’s recent attempt Biker won accolades but the film failed to collect money in theatres. Veteran director Srinu Vaitla narrated a script to Sharwanand and the actor is all excited about this time-travel film. Young writer Nandu penned the script and the final script is now ready. Mythri Movie Makers initially came on board to produce this film but they walked out of the film.

Soon, producers like Bhavya Anand Prasad and Asial Suniel were in talks but the latest update is that the project landed into the hands of Anil Sunkara. Srinu Vaitla and Anil Sunkara are now discussing the financials in the USA and an announcement is expected before the end of this month. Both Srinu Vaitla and Sharwanand will work on a profit-sharing model. Sharwanand meanwhile is busy completing the shoot of Bhogi which is due for August release. Once the final budgets are approved, Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla will commence the project in July. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2027 release.