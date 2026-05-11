Biggest Challenge ahead for Prabhas

After the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas has been taking multiple projects at the same time. He is known for juggling between the sets of a number of projects at the same time. Prabhas is also known for his lavish European holidays frequently and he loves to chill out with his close friends. He is busy with Fauzi, Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been waiting for Prabhas from the past few weeks to complete some key sequences.

Prabhas has now allocated two months of dates for Spirit and some crucial action episodes will be shot. It is a real challenge for Prabhas to work without breaks on a single film that he did not do in the recent times. Even for a film like Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas took frequent breaks and actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan were left in waiting mode. For the first time in the recent years, Prabhas will have to focus on a single film for two months without breaks.

Sandeep Reddy planned the schedules perfectly and it is in the hands of Prabhas to complete the shoot as per the plan. Spirit is announced for March 2027 release. Before this, Prabhas will complete a short schedule of Kalki 2898 AD sequel and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Fauzi is in the final stages of shoot. Prabhas will have three releases before the end of 2027.