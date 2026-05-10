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Home > Politics

Modi and Revanth Share Stage, Trade Political Punches

Published on May 10, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Modi and Revanth Share Stage, Trade Political Punches

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy once again demonstrated that political rivalry and personal warmth can go together.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad visit for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of major development projects, Revanth Reddy adopted a noticeably different approach. At the HICC event, he openly appealed to the Prime Minister for stronger support to Telangana’s growth plans.

What caught public attention is the tone behind it. Revanth addressed Modi like an elder brother and requested the Centre to work together with the state for development.

“Elections Are Over, Now Focus on Development”

Revanth Reddy made it clear that the time for political battles had passed and that governance should now become the priority. He urged the Prime Minister to extend full cooperation for Telangana’s progress.

In a strategic political move, Revanth referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and recalled how states received support from the Centre irrespective of politics. He pointed out that Gujarat benefited from Central backing during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister and asked for similar support to Telangana now.

According to Revanth, Telangana’s growth is closely linked to India’s future. He stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat would become stronger only if fast-growing states like Telangana receive greater Central support.

Pending Projects Become Key Focus

The Telangana Chief Minister used the occasion to push for faster approvals for several pending infrastructure projects. He particularly highlighted the need to speed up railway connectivity up to Machilipatnam port.

Revanth also sought support for major infrastructure expansion plans linked to roads, metro rail, and urban development projects. His message was simple. Political differences should not slow down development.

Modi Responds With Praise and Political Counters

Prime Minister Modi responded positively to Revanth Reddy’s requests. At the same time, he did not miss the opportunity to make a few sharp political remarks.

Modi said that if Telangana were to receive the same level of support Gujarat got during the Manmohan Singh era, it would not even amount to ten percent of what the Centre is currently allocating to the state.

He also reminded the audience that railway allocations during the united Andhra Pradesh period barely crossed Rs 1,000 crore, while Telangana today is receiving several times more in infrastructure investments.

Relaxed Atmosphere Draws Attention

Despite the political undercurrents, the atmosphere throughout the programme remained relaxed and constructive. Modi assured Telangana that the Centre would not view development through a political lens and promised continued support for industrial growth and infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister also appeared to appreciate Revanth Reddy’s political maturity and his aggressive push for state development.

Both leaders were seen sharing lighter moments during the event and publicly called for cooperation in development matters.

Complete Contrast to KCR Era

The visit also highlighted the changing political style in Telangana. During the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Prime Minister Modi’s visits often carried visible political tension.

KCR usually stayed away from official programmes attended by Modi. Revanth Reddy, however, took the opposite approach. Except for BJP political meetings, he participated in almost every official programme linked to the Prime Minister’s visit.

That shift in political messaging has now become one of the biggest talking points in Telangana politics.

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