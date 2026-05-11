Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Probe Into Bandi Bageerath Case

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed Director General of Police C. V. Anand to immediately begin an investigation into the Bandi Bageerath case registered at Pet Basheerabad police station.

The Chief Minister reportedly expressed serious concern over the delay in action, even though the complaint was filed on May 8. During a review discussion, Revanth Reddy questioned the DGP about why the investigation had not moved forward until now.

According to sources, the DGP informed the Chief Minister that a large section of the police force was occupied with security arrangements and bandobust duties related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana. He also briefed the Chief Minister on the details and present status of the case.

Not satisfied with the delay, Revanth Reddy instructed the police department to speed up the process and ensure a detailed inquiry. He directed the DGP to form multiple investigation teams so that every aspect of the case could be examined thoroughly.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that sensitive complaints should not face delays under any circumstances and that the police department must respond quickly when such issues are brought to its notice.

The state government appears keen on ensuring swift action in this matter.