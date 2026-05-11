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Home > Movie News

Nara Rohith’s romantic comedy RN23 launched grandly

Published on May 11, 2026 by nethra

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Nara Rohith’s romantic comedy RN23 launched grandly

Rohith Nara has carved a niche for himself in the industry by showcasing a remarkable range through his career, often opting for experimental and meaningful cinema over routine commercial fare. His reputation for backing innovative concepts has made him a favorite among audiences who appreciate narrative depth. Staying true to his creative instincts, his latest film is set to offer a delightful experience that caters to a wide demographic.

The new film, #RN23, is the prestigious Production No. 5 from the banner of Karan C Productions. Produced by Bharath Chowdary and directed by debutant Chinimilli Manikumar, the project had a spectacular opening ceremony attended by several industry stalwarts. The muhurtham shot was particularly special as star filmmaker Koratala Siva graced the occasion to sound the clapboard, signaling a high-profile start for this promising family-oriented romantic comedy. While Dil Raju did the first shot direction and Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao switched on camera.

This lively entertainer features a stellar ensemble, with Nayan Sarika playing the lead opposite Rohith Nara. The film aims to strike a balance between humor, romance, and sentiment, supported by seasoned actors like Vennela Kishore and Rohini. Following the curiosity sparked by the “Shouting Soon” announcement poster, the production is scheduled to commence its regular shooting schedule very soon to bring this vibrant story to life.

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