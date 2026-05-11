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Home > Movie News

When will Jana Nayagan Release?

Published on May 11, 2026 by sankar

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When will Jana Nayagan Release?

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles and the screening has been completed. The Revising Committee has watched the film and the censor certificate is yet to be issued. The political fever in Tamil Nadu has come to an end and Vijay took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state. Now, Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for the big news on the release of Jana Nayagan. A crucial meeting took place recently between Vijay and Venkata Narayana, the producer of Jana Nayagan.

With all the hurdles cleared, the team is expecting the censor certificate before this weekend. The team will announce the release date poster once the censor certificate is issued. Vijay promised the makers to support them as all the deals are canceled. With the film’s leak, the digital deal is now slashed by 50 percent. The victory of Vijay has brought a new boost among his fans. Jana Nayagan is expected to open on a super strong note in Tamil Nadu. A complete clarity on the release of Jana Nayagan is expected before this weekend. Jana Nayagan will release in May.

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