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Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

NRI Shopping Gets a Boost: Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart

Published on April 27, 2026 by swathy

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NRI Shopping Gets a Boost: Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart

Garudavega, a brand of NexGen Logistics Pvt. Ltd., has acquired YourDesiCart, a fast‑growing cross‑border shopping and parcel‑forwarding platform serving NRIs and global customers. The acquisition strengthens Garudavega’s position in international eCommerce logistics and expands its reach across major overseas markets, including the United States, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2020, YourDesiCart has become a trusted destination for the global Indian diaspora, serving more than 90,000 users and shipping to 220+ countries. The platform enables customers to shop from any Indian store—online or offline—and ship their purchases internationally through a streamlined model that includes dedicated locker addresses, parcel consolidation, and assisted shopping services.

With the acquisition, YourDesiCart will operate as a Garudavega‑powered service, integrating its digital platform with Garudavega’s extensive logistics network, global partnerships, and operational expertise. This synergy is expected to enhance service speed, improve reliability, and make India‑to‑world shopping more affordable and accessible for NRIs.

Satish Lakkaraju, CEO of NexGen Logistics, said:

“YourDesiCart has built a highly relevant solution for customers seeking seamless access to Indian products globally. This acquisition allows us to move beyond logistics and deliver a more integrated cross‑border commerce experience.”

Satya Ayyagari, Founder of YourDesiCart, added:

“Our mission has always been to simplify global access to Indian products. With Garudavega’s scale and logistics strength, we can accelerate growth and deliver an even smoother India‑to‑world shopping experience.”

Currently operating from Hyderabad, YourDesiCart is set to expand to multiple Indian cities as part of Garudavega’s integration roadmap. The combined capabilities are expected to reduce delivery timelines, improve efficiency, and open new opportunities for Indian sellers to reach global markets.

NRIs can shop from anywhere in India, ship to YourDesiCart locker addresses near their hometowns, and have all purchases consolidated and shipped internationally in bulk using YourDesiCart—now powered by Garudavega for a faster, more cost‑effective India‑to‑world delivery experience.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

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