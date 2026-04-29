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Home > Politics

Apollo’s New Hyderabad Hospital Focuses on Preventive Care and Digital Healthcare

Published on April 29, 2026 by nethra

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Apollo’s New Hyderabad Hospital Focuses on Preventive Care and Digital Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals has inaugurated its 76th hospital in India, unveiling a technologically advanced healthcare facility in Hyderabad that places equal emphasis on preventive wellness and patient-centered treatment.

Located in the Financial District, the 400-bed hospital is Apollo’s fifth in Telangana and was inaugurated by Revanth Reddy along with key Apollo leaders Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Dr. Sangeeta Reddy.

The 10-floor smart hospital has been developed with integrated digital systems, advanced ICU capabilities, emergency response infrastructure, and multi-speciality healthcare services aimed at improving patient outcomes and accessibility.

Speaking at the launch, Revanth Reddy emphasized Hyderabad’s growing reputation as an international medical tourism hub and underlined the need for stronger global connectivity to support patients travelling for treatment. He stated that direct connectivity from Middle Eastern countries and other regions remains a priority for the state government.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Apollo Hospitals for setting benchmarks in Indian healthcare. He noted that Dr. Prathap C. Reddy had shown how corporate hospitals can successfully provide quality healthcare to common people at reasonable costs.

As part of Apollo’s community outreach efforts, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy announced free health screening check-ups for 10,000 residents of Nanakramguda every Sunday. The initiative aligns with Apollo’s mission to encourage preventive healthcare and reduce the need for hospitalization through early detection.

Dr. Sangeeta Reddy noted that Apollo has played a pioneering role in Telangana’s healthcare evolution for nearly four decades and continues to innovate through AI-driven technologies and patient-focused infrastructure.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela also spoke at the event, acknowledging the support she received from both family and healthcare professionals while balancing motherhood and career responsibilities. She additionally shared that her aunt, Dr. Sangeeta Reddy, continues to mentor and inspire her in taking forward the Apollo legacy.

Apollo Hospitals said the launch embodies its philosophy of “The Hospital of Gratitude,” recognizing the trust that communities across Telangana have shown in the institution over the years.

CLICK HERE!! for the Inauguration pics of 76th Apollo Hospitals Opens AI-Driven Smart Healthcare Facility.

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