GPS is fast-paced and fun every moment – Sree Vishnu

Tharun Bhascker starrer Gayapadda Simham has been gaining huge buzz and anticipation prior to release. J.D. Chakravarthy, Faria Abdullah, Manasa Chaudhary, are cast in other leading roles in this Kashyap Srinivas directorial. Presented by Pavan Sadineni, the movie pre-release event has been held with Nara Rohith and Sree Vishnu as guests.

Hero Sree Vishnu shared his excitement about doing an extended cameo in the film. He confidently mentioned that the movie is very fast-paced, thanks to the sharp cuts by editor Viplav. He also praised the fantastic background music given by Sweekar Agasthi which elevates the scenes.

Adding to the fun, J.D. Chakravarthy jokingly claimed the film’s political comedy was so intense that they faced funny rumors of a diplomatic issue between India and America over a Trump joke. He praised Kashyap Srinivas dedication and screen writing brilliance to craft such typical characters and fun all along.

Nara Rohith asked the viewers to experience the cinematic magic on the big screens and requested them not to encourage piracy at any cost. Promising to be an absolute laugh riot for the audience, Gaayapadda Simham will hit the theaters worldwide on 1st May.