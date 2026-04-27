Godari Gattupaina Trailer: Cool Entertainer In Hot Summer

Sumanth Prabhas, who shot to fame with his very first movie Mem Famous, is coming up with his second film Godari Gattupaina, directed by debutant Subash Chandra. As the release date approaches, the makers have released the film’s theatrical trailer.

The trailer begins on a pleasant note with the protagonist playing a classic song in his auto to impress a college-going girl, Maaya, whom he adores the most. Eventually, the girl falls for him, but the love story finds its villain in the form of her father, who is very caring and at the same time gives utmost priority to family values and traditions.

Sumanth Prabhas brings authentic village flavour to the character of Raju. He has also mastered the Godavari slang. Nidhi Pradeep’s Maaya reflects innocence, conflict, and loyalty in equal measure. Jagapathi Babu’s presence as the stern yet loving father brings depth, while Laila offers the emotional balance of a mother. The presence of Sudarshan and Raj Kumar Kasireddy promises hilarious entertainment.

Director Subash Chandra keeps the narrative simple, organic, and rooted in human emotions. With Sai Santhosh’s soothing rural frames and Naga Vamshi Krishna’s melodious score, the trailer promises a film that speaks to both hearts and households. Red Puppet Productions supports the story with good standards in the making.

Going by the trailer, Godari Gattupaina is set to offer cool entertainment in this hot summer.