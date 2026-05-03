Peddi Release: Big Challenges for Mythri in Nizam

After the release of Jetlee, it is clear that the theatre issue is quite bigger in the Nizam region. Mythri Movie Makers is struggling to allocate a minimum number of shows across the multiplexes. Everyone is well aware that the single screens are hell bent in giving their screens on a rental basis for Jetlee. Mythri Sashidhar has released a statement and this made it clear about the differences between the distributors and the exhibitors in Nizam.

A crucial meeting has been planned on May 8th in the presence of the Film Chamber officials. The talks have to be positive and all the issues have to be resolved as Ram Charan’s Peddi is slated for release next month. Mythri Movie Makers will release the film in the Nizam region and a big opening for the film is expected. All the theatrical problems in the Nizam region have to be resolved as the big opening will benefit the distributors and the exhibitors.

The exhibition industry is struggling badly because of the poor footfalls and the absence of films featuring stars made things even more worse. All the active Producers too will attend the meeting in the presence of distributors and the exhibitors on May 8th. Mythri has to resolve the issues before the release of Peddi for sure to ensure a grand opening and a smooth theatrical run.