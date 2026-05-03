One more Shock for Tharun Bhascker

Tharun Bhascker made an impressive directorial debut with Pelli Choopulu. His second film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi impressed the youth. Tharun Bhascker was in talks with several top actors but his next project did not materialize. He then decided to take up a parallel career as an actor. He played brief roles in Mahanati, Falaknuma Das, Middle Class Melodies, Skylab and Sammohanam. His full length acting assignment was titled Meeku Maathrame Cheptha. After this, he went on to do films like Sita Ramam, Keeda Cola, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi and Gayapadda Simham.

His recent acting assignments like Gayapadda Simham and Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi were badly rejected by the audience. Gayapadda Simham released on May day weekend and the team promoted the film well. Unfortunately, the audience did not show up to watch the film and Gayapadda Simham is heading towards a huge disaster. Even the digital expenses will not be recovered for the film. In B and C centres, all the shows are cancelled due to the lack of audience. Tharun Bhascker along with the team has planned a success tour which left many in surprise.

Tharun Bhascker has to take a break from acting and he has to focus on direction after back-to-back disastrous results. This makes it clear that the audience are not much interested to watch him as an actor.