Does saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ make money fall from above? : Konda Surekha controversial remarks

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has triggered a political row with her remarks on BJP’s campaign style ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 10 visit to the state.

Speaking at the state-level Mega Rythu Mela in Hanamkonda, Konda Surekha said, “BJP leaders have made it their job to hold meetings and say Jai Shri Ram.”

She further asked, “If you say Jai Shri Ram, will money fall from above? Will any schemes come?”

Targeting the Prime Minister’s visit, she said, “They will bring PM Modi to Telangana, hold one meeting, make him speak four words in Hindi and send him back.”

She also attacked Telangana BJP leaders, saying, “The two Union Ministers from Telangana and the BJP state president will not speak anything.”

Surekha alleged that BJP leaders were not making efforts to bring funds due to Telangana from the Centre. She said that even when injustice is being done to the state, BJP leaders from Telangana are “sitting silently without speaking.”

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacted sharply and said, “Attacking Hindutva isn’t a free pass anymore. Hindus are responding, and the pushback is visible in outcome of recent elections. Dharma finds its way.”

He cited Sabarimala, Sanatana Dharma, Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, the Tirumala row and KCR’s “Hindu bondhu” jibe, and added, “Every time faith becomes a political punchline, voters seem to answer in their own way.”

Referring to Surekha’s remarks, Bandi Sanjay said, “Now if a Telangana Congress minister links ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to money… the trend is already visible on what follows.”

The BJP Telangana unit also condemned the remarks, saying, “She is not the Endowments Minister, she is the Anti-God Minister.”

The party accused Surekha of comparing the “Jai Shri Ram” slogan with money and said she had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

BJP Telangana further said, “What moral right does Konda Surekha have to continue as Endowments Minister after mocking Shri Ram?”

The party demanded that Konda Surekha immediately tender an unconditional apology to Hindu society.