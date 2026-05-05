From Global Race to Hyderabad Base: BASF to Set Up Twin Hubs, Hire 3,000

In a major boost to Telangana’s global investment pitch, BASF has signed a Letter of Intent with the state government to set up a Global Service Hub and a Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

The agreement was exchanged between Sarvesh Singh, CEO of Telangana Lifesciences, and Tobias Dratt, President of Global Business Services at BASF, in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. The twin hubs will function under BASF Global Business Services Private Limited and are expected to employ around 3,000 professionals in a phased rollout.

The development positions Hyderabad more firmly among India’s top destinations for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a segment that has seen rapid expansion in the city. Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad added over 75 GCCs in the past year alone and is now targeting more than 100 new centres and over one lakh jobs in the current phase of growth.

BASF’s decision followed a competitive evaluation across multiple global locations, with Hyderabad emerging as the preferred destination due to its talent base, ecosystem, and infrastructure. The hubs will support BASF’s global operations across finance, human resources, supply chain, regulatory services, and in-house consulting, while also driving digital transformation and process standardisation.

With over 160 years of history, BASF operates in more than 200 countries and employs over 1,08,000 people worldwide. Its global network includes hubs in Berlin, Kuala Lumpur and Montevideo, with Hyderabad now joining this strategic list.

Senior company executives said the Hyderabad hubs will play a central role in scaling high-quality global services. Tobias Dratt noted that the city offers the right mix of talent and ecosystem to support BASF’s expanding global business services. Alexander Gerding, Managing Director of BASF India, described the move as a significant milestone that will deepen the company’s presence in India while strengthening Hyderabad’s role in its global operations.

The hiring push will span roles in finance, data analytics, digital operations, supply chain management, human resources and regulatory services. Beyond direct employment, officials expect the project to generate wider ecosystem activity, including indirect jobs and ancillary services.

Hyderabad’s growing GCC ecosystem already includes major global players such as Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, Vanguard and Eli Lilly, underlining its emergence as a preferred base for high-value global operations. BASF’s entry adds another heavyweight to that list, reinforcing the city’s position as a key node in global enterprise networks.