x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response

Published on May 3, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Photos : Bandla Ganesh Daughter Janani Bandla & Surya Teja Chilukuri Engagement
image
Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly
image
Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response
image
What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?
image
Peddi Release: Big Challenges for Mythri in Nizam

Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response

Mega Power Star Ram Charan launched the trailer of Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan starrer Sathi Leelavathi on Saturday. And the makers of the film are ecstatic with the love that’s pouring in. They express gladness for the kind of reach and curiosity the trailer has been garnering. “We wanted to express our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Mega Power Star Ram Charan sir for launching the trailer,” said Nagaa Mohan (MNMB).

Many celebs are sharing the trailer on their respective social media, adding to the buzz and excitement ahead of the film’s release.

The film’s trailer typically reveals the plot that revolves around wife-husband dynamics. It’s a romantic drama which showcases the tender moments and conflicts between a couple in a humorous way. Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan play a couple in the film. “But the trouble in paradise prompts them to head for a divorce. How does she exercise power to take things back and win back her husband unfolds in a fun way,” explains the producer, adding that director Tatineni Satya weaved a lot of humor into the narrative to make it relatable and entertaining.

Sathi Leelavathi gives an interesting spin to the idea of a splitsville. “Writer Uday Pottipadu’s conversations are colloquial; the focus was on creating situational comedy. Our story touches on a few issues that modern day couples are facing today,” said Tatineni Satya. The fantastic response from the trailer came like a shot in the arm for Sathi Leelavathi makers as they are now gearing for release on May 8, 2026.

Next Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly Previous What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?
else

TRENDING

image
Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly
image
Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response
image
What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?

Latest

image
Photos : Bandla Ganesh Daughter Janani Bandla & Surya Teja Chilukuri Engagement
image
Gopichand, 70MM, Vvenkat action spectacle launched grandly
image
Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response
image
What’s Stopping Nikhil’s Swayambhu Release?
image
Peddi Release: Big Challenges for Mythri in Nizam

Most Read

image
RTC Reset: Revanth Reddy Promises Wage Relief, No Job Cuts, and Major Expansion Plan
image
Balakrishna Brings World-Class Cancer Care to Amaravati
image
Telangana GST Hits Record ₹4,621 Crore in April, Jumps 35% YoY

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album