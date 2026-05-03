Sathi Leelavathi makers excited with the trailer response

Mega Power Star Ram Charan launched the trailer of Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan starrer Sathi Leelavathi on Saturday. And the makers of the film are ecstatic with the love that’s pouring in. They express gladness for the kind of reach and curiosity the trailer has been garnering. “We wanted to express our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Mega Power Star Ram Charan sir for launching the trailer,” said Nagaa Mohan (MNMB).

Many celebs are sharing the trailer on their respective social media, adding to the buzz and excitement ahead of the film’s release.

The film’s trailer typically reveals the plot that revolves around wife-husband dynamics. It’s a romantic drama which showcases the tender moments and conflicts between a couple in a humorous way. Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan play a couple in the film. “But the trouble in paradise prompts them to head for a divorce. How does she exercise power to take things back and win back her husband unfolds in a fun way,” explains the producer, adding that director Tatineni Satya weaved a lot of humor into the narrative to make it relatable and entertaining.

Sathi Leelavathi gives an interesting spin to the idea of a splitsville. “Writer Uday Pottipadu’s conversations are colloquial; the focus was on creating situational comedy. Our story touches on a few issues that modern day couples are facing today,” said Tatineni Satya. The fantastic response from the trailer came like a shot in the arm for Sathi Leelavathi makers as they are now gearing for release on May 8, 2026.