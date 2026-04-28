SreenivasaKavyanam Wedding: Timeless Celebration

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy prepare to exchange vows on April 29th in the spiritually charged ambience of Tirumala. The sacred muhurtham of 11:13 PM has been chosen for their union, reflecting the couple’s deep reverence for tradition and cosmic alignment.

#SreenivasaKavyanam is designed as an intimate homage to Sanatana Dharma, where age-old Vedic rituals guide every step of the ceremony. From the chanting of mantras to the rhythm of holy rites, the wedding promises a timeless celebration.

Elevating the visual splendor of this traditional celebration are the specially designed ensembles crafted by Shravan Kumar, known for his mastery in blending heritage artistry with refined, contemporary aesthetics.

Following the celestial wedding, the festivities will continue with a grand reception on May 1st in Hyderabad, where well-wishers from the film fraternity, political circles, and the couple’s extended families will gather to bless the newlyweds.