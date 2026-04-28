When will Akhil’s Lenin Release?

Akhil Akkineni is shooting for Lenin, an intense drama packed with love and action. The film was announced for June 25th release and Peddi is now postponed to the same date. The makers of Lenin have to move out and release the film on a different date. They are considering a July end release for now. If there are no releases during the Independence Day weekend, Lenin will release during the holiday weekend. Else, the film will release in the last week of July.

The makers will make an official announcement soon. The digital deal is being negotiated and it is expected to be closed in May. Murali Kishor Abburu is the director and Annapurna Studios, Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. Lenin is a crucial one for Akhil Akkineni and this is his first release after three years.