Ashu Reddy’s Audio Clip going Viral

A couple of days ago, NRI named Dharmendra approached the Hyderabad cops against actress and social media influencer Ashu Reddy of cheating on the name of marriage. He filed a case against Ashu Reddy for Rs 9.35 crore marriage fraud and he submitted all the proofs of transactions. The Hyderabad Central Crime Station cops are investigating the matter. YV Dharmendra resides in London and he accused Ashu Reddy met him in 2018 and she convinced of getting married.

Two days after the case was filed, a sensational audio clip of Ashu Reddy is now going viral all over. The actress revealed that she will repay Rs 1.5 crores in May and the rest of the amount will be cleared after she gets settled in life. Ashu Reddy also warned Dharmendra that she would file a harassment case in return if the issue is not settled. The audio clip is now going viral across social media platforms.