Ram Charan’s Film moves to Dhanush

From the past few days there are speculations that Tollywood top actor Ram Charan will soon work with legendary Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A series of discussions were held. As per the latest development, the film now landed into the hands of Dhanush. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will bankroll the project and PS Mithran will direct this film. It is said to be a mythological drama. PS Mithran has been closely associated with Bhansali Productions from a long time.

It is unclear why Ram Charan has taken a quit from the film. The team quickly approached Dhanush and got his nod. The shoot of this untitled film starts during early 2027. Dhanush will complete his current commitments before he moves to this project. Dhanush is currently shooting for Rajkumar Periyasamy’s D55 and he has Mari Selvaraj’s film lined up. The top Tamil actor also has a film with Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan and Vada Chennai 2. His next film Kara is scheduled for release this Friday.