Shruti Haasan’s Big Pay for Peddi

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is in the final stages of shoot and the pending item song is currently shot. An expensive set is constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad and Shruti Haasan is the actress who is shaking her leg with Ram Charan in the special number. The shoot of the song will conclude in four days and Shruti Haasan is being paid a record remuneration for the song. She is pocketing Rs 3 crores for the special number.

Her glamorous moves and her steps with Ram Charan will be the special attraction of the item song. AR Rahman has composed a peppy number. Peddi is a sports drama directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu. Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the co-producers.Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Peddi. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 25th in theatres.