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Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Spirit to Arrive on Animal Date

Published on May 4, 2026 by sankar

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Prabhas’ Spirit to Arrive on Animal Date

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is known to work on multiple films but unfortunately most of them are delayed. The deadlines are not met due to various reasons. Prabhas allocates dates for multiple films in a month and he is known to fly to Europe for holidays during breaks. He signed Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Prabhas joined the sets of the film long ago and the shoot came to a halt as Prabhas had to complete the shoot of Fauzi.

At the same time, he also allocated dates for Kalki 2898 AD sequel and he has to shoot for some key sequences with actors like Amitabh Bachchan. Spirit was initially announced for March 2027 release and the film will not release as per the plan. Considering the schedules of his upcoming movies and the delay in the shoot of Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is considering a December 1st, 2027 release date for the film. Spirit will release on the day when Animal released. Animal is the previous film of Sandeep Reddy Vanga featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Spirit presents Prabhas as a cop and Triptii Dimri is the leading lady. T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers.

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