New Trend: Lengthy Runtimes not a Barrier

Over the recent years, the audience and film lovers are focused on having a look at the film’s runtime before locking their tickets on Book My Show. A crisp runtime has turned out to be a trend and advantage for several films. But there are several exceptions. The Dhurandhar franchise is a clear example that the audience are not much bothered about the film’s length if the right content is delivered. The first part of Dhurandhar lasted for 3 hours and 35 minutes while the second one was 3 hours and 50 minutes. The film opened on a sensational note and emerged as a major blockbuster.

Before this Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sensational hit in Indian cinema and the film emerged as one of the biggest grossers. The film lasted for 3 hours and 21 minutes. Animal is a huge relief for Ranbir Kapoor as an actor and the film is the biggest grosser in his career. The film’s runtime was 3 hours and 20 minutes. There are several similar examples for lengthy films ending up as blockbusters. All these films featured stars. The audience are interested to watch lengthy films of stars if the content is impressive. When it comes to small and medium-budget films, the runtime has to be crisp and the narration has to be racy.