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Home > Politics

Telangana High Court Grants Conditional Bail to Pilot Rohit Reddy in Drugs Case

Published on April 28, 2026 by swathy

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Telangana High Court Grants Conditional Bail to Pilot Rohit Reddy in Drugs Case

The Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in a drugs case linked to a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The court issued its order on Tuesday, offering relief while the investigation continues.

On the night of March 14th, the Telangana police anti-narcotics unit, known as EAGLE, carried out a raid along with local police after receiving specific intelligence about a suspected drug party. The farmhouse where the raid took place belongs to Rohit Reddy.

During the operation, police reportedly recovered suspected narcotic substances. Eleven individuals were detained at the spot. Among them was Putta Mahesh Kumar. Officials also conducted on-the-spot drug tests. According to the initial findings, several attendees tested positive. This list included Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and another individual identified as Namit Sharma.

Following the raid, police registered a case and began a detailed investigation. Authorities are focusing on tracing the source of the narcotics and understanding the circumstances under which the gathering was organised.

With the High Court now granting conditional bail, Rohit Reddy has secured temporary relief. The exact conditions attached to the bail are yet to be made public. Meanwhile, the investigation remains active as officials continue to examine all aspects of the case.

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