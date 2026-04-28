TDP Condemns and Calls for Legal Action Over Offensive Content

The Telugu Desam Party has strongly reacted to the disruption of a stand-up comedy show by Hyderabad-based comedian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru. The incident took place on April 25 at a venue in Koramangala. A group of individuals, believed to be party supporters, interrupted the performance and demanded an apology over jokes made about Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh two years ago.

Responding to the controversy, Andhra Pradesh TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a clear statement on April 27. He said the party does not support such actions under any circumstances. He stressed that party workers must follow discipline and respect the law at all times.

He also raised concern about the role of some comedians in public discourse. According to him, certain performances cross the line in the pursuit of attention. He stated that if any content is offensive or harmful, it should be addressed through legal channels. He made it clear that no one should take matters into their own hands.

This incident comes shortly after another controversy involving stand up comedians Anudeep Katikala and Rafiq. Both were arrested by Andhra Pradesh police for jokes aimed at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The arrests followed strong reactions on social media and pressure from supporters of the Jana Sena Party.

These back to back developments have triggered a wider debate. Questions are being raised about the limits of political satire and how public figures should respond to criticism through comedy. The incidents have also highlighted the need for a balance between freedom of expression and responsible content.