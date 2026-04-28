Sankranthi 2027: Clash of All Veteran Actors

Sankranthi 2027 will be a big surprise for Telugu audience and film lovers. All the four veteran actors of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh will test their luck with their respective films and here are the details:

Mega158: Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli are teaming up and the shoot commences in May. The makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. KVN Productions are the producers of this mass entertainer. The film will be launched in a grand manner followed by the shoot.

NBK111: Nandamuri Balakrishna has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni recently. Though the film was initially planned for Dasara release, the makers have changed their plans and are aiming the film during Sankranthi. Balakrishna will also work with Koratala Siva and the film releases during summer 2027.

Venkatesh: Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi are teaming up for the fifth time and the film will be a hilarious entertainer. Anil Ravipudi announced that the film will release for Sankranthi 2027. The script work of the film is happening currently and the shoot starts in July. Kalyanram will be seen in the other lead role in this hilarious entertainer. Sahu Garapati is the producer.

Nagarjuna: King Nagarjuna has grand plans for Sankranthi 2027. He will start the shoot of his next film to be directed by Soggade Chinni Nayana fame Kalyan Krishna. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in the other lead roles. The makers are eyeing a Sankranthi release for the film.

For now, all the four veteran actors will test their luck during Sankranthi 2027.