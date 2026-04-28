ChiruBobby2 Look Test Image Speaks Volumes

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next outing with director Bobby Kolli has officially begun, with the team completing an exciting look test that hints at something massive in store. After scoring the biggest triumph of his career with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiru is stepping back into a mass zone for #ChiruBobby2, produced lavishly by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions.

This marks the duo’s second collaboration after their roaring blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, and expectations are naturally sky-high. The newly unveiled still from the look test, though deliberately concealing Chiranjeevi’s face, speaks volumes. The posture and the attitude- everything points toward a refreshing and power-packed makeover crafted especially for this film.

Earlier, a striking concept poster dropped online, instantly grabbed attention. With the groundwork now complete, the team is gearing up for a grand launch and the commencement of regular shooting. More updates and surprises are expected to roll out soon as #ChiruBobby2 picks up pace.