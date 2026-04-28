Samantha’s Film struggling for Buzz

Top actress Samantha has been busy with Bollywood and OTT projects from the past few years. Maa Inti Bangaram is her latest Telugu film and it is directed by Nandini Reddy. The film is slated for May 15th release and it is struggling for buzz. Samantha has kick-started the promotions and the film needs a strong buzz in the coming days. The trailer cut has to be impressive for the film to open on a grand note. As the film is a women-centric attempt, Samantha has to take care of the promotions.

Maa Inti Bangaram has a story penned by Samantha’s husband Raj Nidimoru. Samantha’s home banner Tralala Pictures produced the film and the non-theatrical deals of the film are closed. Suresh Productions will release the film in theatres. Gulshan Devaiah and Gautami will be seen in other important roles. Maa Inti Bangaram releases on May 15th in Telugu.