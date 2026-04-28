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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Google’s Mega AI Data Centre Project

Published on April 28, 2026 by nymisha

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Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Google’s Mega AI Data Centre Project

Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Google’s Mega AI Data Centre Project

Visakhapatnam has taken a decisive step towards becoming a global technology hub. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the foundation works for Google’s massive AI data centre project, marking one of the biggest tech investments in the state’s history. Nara Lokesh and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu attended the inauguration along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The project comes with an investment of nearly 15 billion dollars and is expected to reshape the economic and technological landscape of Andhra Pradesh. The foundation ceremony was held in Tarluvada, where the state government has allocated large parcels of land for the project. Additional sites in Anakapalli district, including Rambilli, will also host parts of the data centre infrastructure. The combined capacity of these facilities will exceed 1 gigawatt, with completion targeted by 2028.

With this move, Visakhapatnam is set to join the league of major IT destinations like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Its coastal location gives it a strong advantage, as international subsea cables will connect the city directly to global data networks. This will position Visakhapatnam as a key gateway for cloud and AI services in Asia.

The project is expected to generate around 1.88 lakh job opportunities, both directly and indirectly. It will create demand for skilled professionals in areas such as data science, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. At the same time, it will encourage local talent to upgrade skills and participate in the growing digital economy.

The presence of a large AI data centre is likely to attract startups and global technology firms to the region. Companies working in artificial intelligence and machine learning will benefit from access to high-speed computing infrastructure and reliable data services. The ecosystem will include advanced storage systems, fast communication networks, and scalable computing facilities.

The investment is also expected to draw attention from other global players. Partnerships with infrastructure providers such as AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra will strengthen the digital backbone of the region. Supporting industries in power, cooling, and networking are likely to expand rapidly. The state government is also focusing on using green energy to ensure sustainable operations.

Infrastructure development is moving in parallel. Projects like the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport will improve connectivity and support industrial growth. Transport and logistics networks are expected to see major upgrades as the region evolves.

This inauguration reflects a clear shift in Andhra Pradesh’s development strategy. With this project, Visakhapatnam is moving beyond its identity as a port city and emerging as a major data and AI hub on the world stage.

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