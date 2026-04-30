KVN Productions: Rs 1000 Cr at Risk

Real estate tycoon Prestige Group has ventured into film production on the name of KVN Productions and they started two big-budget projects: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic. Both these films are planned on a record scale and the shoots are completed. Jana Nayagan was completed on time last year in the planned budget and the film was stuck with censor hurdles. The film was leaked online and Amazon Prime backed out from the digital deal after the delay. This is making the producer lose crores of money. There is no clarity on the film’s release and the team is waiting for the censor certificate to be issued.

Yash’s Toxic was delayed by more than a year. The team finalized June 4th as the release date but it is now postponed. The new release date is yet to be known. Because of the reshoots and the delay, the budget for Toxic is doubled. The makers are said to have invested close to Rs 1000 crores on Jana Nayagan and Toxic. The interests are mounting up because of the delays. KVN Productions is in the biggest financial stress. The upcoming films of the production house are impacted because of the delays. They are trying hard to get relieved from the stress by releasing these projects.