x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Case Filed Against Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in YSR Kadapa District

Published on April 30, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
KVN Productions: Rs 1000 Cr at Risk
image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in YSR Kadapa District
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties the Knot
image
Telangana to Open Talks With Maharashtra on Tummidihatti Barrage, Pushes Medigadda Repairs Before Monsoon
image
Telangana Govt Takes Full Control of Hyderabad Metro, Buys L&T Stake for ₹1,461.47 Crore

Case Filed Against Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in YSR Kadapa District

A case has been registered against former minister Ambati Rambabu at Vempalli police station in YSR Kadapa district. The complaint was filed by TDP leader Ramamuni Reddy, who alleged that Rambabu made inappropriate remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Police have booked Rambabu under Sections 352, 353, and 196(1). Officials confirmed that the case has been formally registered and further investigation is underway.

According to police sources, Rambabu has been asked to appear for questioning at Vempalli police station today. He is also scheduled to attend another round of inquiry later in the day at Pulivendula police station. Authorities are expected to record his statement and examine the details of the allegations.

The case has drawn attention in political circles, as it comes amid heightened tensions between ruling and opposition parties in the state. Leaders from the Telugu Desam Party have demanded strict action, stating that public figures must maintain responsibility in their statements.

Further developments will depend on the outcome of the investigation and the findings recorded during the questioning.

Next KVN Productions: Rs 1000 Cr at Risk Previous Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties the Knot
else

TRENDING

image
KVN Productions: Rs 1000 Cr at Risk
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties the Knot
image
Prabhas’ Fauzi Expected for Dasara Release

Latest

image
KVN Productions: Rs 1000 Cr at Risk
image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in YSR Kadapa District
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties the Knot
image
Telangana to Open Talks With Maharashtra on Tummidihatti Barrage, Pushes Medigadda Repairs Before Monsoon
image
Telangana Govt Takes Full Control of Hyderabad Metro, Buys L&T Stake for ₹1,461.47 Crore

Most Read

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in YSR Kadapa District
image
Telangana to Open Talks With Maharashtra on Tummidihatti Barrage, Pushes Medigadda Repairs Before Monsoon
image
Telangana Govt Takes Full Control of Hyderabad Metro, Buys L&T Stake for ₹1,461.47 Crore

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses