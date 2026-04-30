Case Filed Against Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in YSR Kadapa District

A case has been registered against former minister Ambati Rambabu at Vempalli police station in YSR Kadapa district. The complaint was filed by TDP leader Ramamuni Reddy, who alleged that Rambabu made inappropriate remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Police have booked Rambabu under Sections 352, 353, and 196(1). Officials confirmed that the case has been formally registered and further investigation is underway.

According to police sources, Rambabu has been asked to appear for questioning at Vempalli police station today. He is also scheduled to attend another round of inquiry later in the day at Pulivendula police station. Authorities are expected to record his statement and examine the details of the allegations.

The case has drawn attention in political circles, as it comes amid heightened tensions between ruling and opposition parties in the state. Leaders from the Telugu Desam Party have demanded strict action, stating that public figures must maintain responsibility in their statements.

Further developments will depend on the outcome of the investigation and the findings recorded during the questioning.