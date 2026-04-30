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Home > Movie News

Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties the Knot

Published on April 30, 2026 by nymisha

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Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties the Knot

Young Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas enters into a new journey in his life after he got married to Kavya Reddy in a limited wedding affair last night. The wedding took place in Tirupati in the presence of close family members and friends. The family members will host a grand wedding reception for film industry and others on May 1st in Hyderabad. Bellamkonda Sreenivas personally invited all the top celebrities of Telugu cinema for the wedding reception.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas bounced back with Kishkindapuri last year and he recently completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu. The film is expected to release very soon. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is busy with a couple of interesting projects. He will take a small break from work after the wedding reception and will return back to shoot in June.

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