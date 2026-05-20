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Home > Movie News

Dragon Glimpse: NTR in an Explosive Avatar

Published on May 20, 2026 by nymisha

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Dragon Glimpse: NTR in an Explosive Avatar

NTR and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for a high-voltage action drama which is titled Dragon. The film’s first glimpse has been unveiled on the occasion of Tarak’s birthday. The glimpse presents NTR in the most powerful role and in an explosive avatar. NTR plays Luger, the Assassin-In-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The film has prominent actors like Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana in other important roles. The glimpse unveils with the narration from Rukmini Vasanth, the leading lady in the film.

The visuals are fantastic and the background score adds strength to the grand visuals. Dragon glimpse keeps up big expectations on the film. Prashanth Neel proves that he is a master in narrating action dramas at the best. Dragon revolves around the Golden Triangle and the opium trade. NTR’s transformation is well appreciated by his fans and the audience. Dragon shoot will be wrapped up before the end of this year and the film is gearing up for June 11th, 2027 release. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers. Ravi Basrur is scoring the music and background score for this high voltage action entertainer.

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