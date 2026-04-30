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Home > Movie News

Tollywood Stars not interested in Bollywood Directors

Published on April 30, 2026 by nymisha

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Tollywood Stars not interested in Bollywood Directors

NTR Prabhas

Things have changed rapidly after the pandemic. Telugu films started dominating Indian cinema and several Telugu films ended up as pan-Indian blockbusters. Bollywood is looking towards Telugu cinema and the directors, actors, technicians of Tollywood. Several Bollywood directors and producers are approaching Tollywood actors but none of them are interested. Though actors like Ram Charan and Allu Arjun initiated talks, none of them materialized. Prabhas worked with Om Raut in Adipurush and the film ended up as a huge dud.

NTR attempted War 2 with Yash Raj Films and the film too ended up as a disaster. No Telugu actor is interested in working with Bollywood directors or producers for now. With enough options in Tollywood, they are finding the best directors and technicians. On the flipside, actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh are in touch with Tollywood directors for their upcoming projects. Even Tamil actors like Suriya, Karthi, Dhanush and others are interested to work with Telugu directors and producers. It is the show of Telugu cinema in all the film industries for now.

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