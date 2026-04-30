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Bhogi Anupama First Look: Stunning transformation

Published on April 30, 2026 by nymisha

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Bhogi Anupama First Look: Stunning transformation

Charming Star Sharwanand and creative director Sampath Nandi are promising Mass Maverick action entertainer with Bhogi. Sharwa will be sharing the screen with leading lady Anupama Parameswaran in the filmand the makers have just unveiled her striking first look. Introducing her as Kandula Sulochana Rani, the new poster shows Anupama in a completely unrecognisable and deeply rustic avatar.

Walking barefoot through a village setting with a heavy basket of leaves on her head, she perfectly embodies a resilient woman deeply connected to her roots. Earning her livelihood by making leaf plates from Moduga leaves, her character is described as the elemental force that anchors the storm named Ganga.

The actress has undergone a remarkable transformation for this role, adopting a raw look and perfecting the regional dialect required for the early 1960s setting. Directed by mass maverick Sampath Nandi, who is widely celebrated for delivering explosive, larger-than-life mass entertainers, the film is shaping up to be a true visual feast. His signature style is sure to elevate this raw period setting into a thrilling cinematic experience.

The intense action drama with raw, rustic and highly effective setting is releasing on 28th August, worldwide. Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Bhogi recently completed crucial shooting schedules in forest regions and is now gearing up for its next phase in Hyderabad.

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