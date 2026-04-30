Sukumar still Cooking Script for Ram Charan

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the last directorial of Top director Sukumar and the film released in December 2024. He has been working on the script of Ram Charan’s film from the past few months. He has zeroed in three plots and he worked on all of them simultaneously. After a series of discussions with Ram Charan, Sukumar has finalized a script and he is currently working with his team on the final draft. The entire Telugu cinema knows about the working style of Sukumar.

Though he takes ample time to work on the script, Sukumar is known to make last minute changes on the sets of the film. For now, the final draft is getting ready and the final narration will take place in the mid of May. The shoot of this untitled film is expected to start later this year. Ram Charan will take a break and he will work on his looks before starting Sukumar’s project. Mythri Movie Makers is pooling funds for the film. An announcement about the shooting schedules will be made soon.